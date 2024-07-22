Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Some kiwifruit growers financially strapped despite record harvest

Carmen Hall
By
7 mins to read
The tide has turned for the kiwifruit industry as this season signalled its biggest harvest on record but some growers are struggling financially. Photo / NZME

The tide has turned for the kiwifruit industry as this season signalled its biggest harvest on record but some growers are struggling financially. Photo / NZME

Many kiwifruit growers are “suffering financially” and some say they are struggling to cover rising costs, with one describing the situation as tough.

But most orchardists remain “generally positive” and a record crop

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times