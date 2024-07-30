Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Social media etiquette: the dos and don’ts of work group chats

Catherine Sylvester
By
5 mins to read
What is and isn't appropriate? Video / Alex Cairns

Social media: The general rights and wrongs of communicating on these platforms — be authentic, don’t troll — are well hashed out in 2024, but grey areas remain: The perils for parents , the fraught choice to follow the boss, what not to discuss with colleagues. In the second of a series of social media etiquette guides, Catherine Sylvester finds out what’s best practice when it comes to the minefield of work group chats.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times