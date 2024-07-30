Social media etiquette: the dos and don’ts of work group chats

Chat groups with colleagues are often used outside of work hours where the lines between personal and professional can be easily blurred. Photo / Alex Cairns

She suggests the policy include a statement encouraging them to speak with their manager if they are unsure of “what may be considered inappropriate or offensive”.

Employees are obligated not to speak about their employers in “a derogatory manner” whether in public or the workspace, says Walker. Applying this principle to work group chats is also advisable.

Respectful behaviour enhances connection

What constitutes “crossing the line” differs depending on the culture of an organisation, says director of Glia: Workplace Psychologists, Bridget Jelley, with the key being to remember how much “nuance is lost in written communication”.

Without the benefits of body language, vocal pitch, and facial expressions, it’s easy to run the risk of having words misconstrued.

“Our advice is when you write something you think is funny, try saying it to yourself using the voice of your favourite TV newsreader,” the psychologist says.

“They are often very neutral in tone and pitch.”

Psychologist Bridget Jelley says a lot of nuance is lost in written communication because it's devoid of tone and expression.

Jelley says it’s important workplaces are clear about the function of the chat or channel, and should not expect staff to know without explanation, “especially when some workplaces can have a large number of chat channels”.

When behaviour is respectful, the chats “enhance connection for participants”.

Setting boundaries

Jelley emphasises the importance of boundaries with social media work group chats, and the right to disconnect after hours.

Establishing boundaries around group chats protects mental health and wellbeing, and fosters a healthy work-life balance.

“Employees need time to recharge and relax without the pressure of work-related notifications,” she says.

“Blurring the lines between work and personal life can disrupt the balance necessary for a healthy lifestyle.”

Employees can achieve this by communicating boundaries to colleagues and supervisors, muting notifications after hours, and seeking support from HR or a mental health professional if feeling overwhelmed by pressure to stay connected.

Jelley says organisations promote a healthy culture when they “regularly discuss and reinforce the importance of disconnecting from work”.

By establishing clear policies for after-hours communication and leading by example, companies demonstrate consideration for their employees’ need for personal time.

“By respecting the right to disconnect and establishing clear boundaries, both organisations and employees can work towards a healthier, more balanced approach to work and life.”

Dos and don’ts

Debrett’s of London has been an authority on etiquette and behaviour since 1769, and has compiled a list of dos and don’ts for WhatsApp group chats.

DO

Talk only about topics relevant to all in the group — message individuals directly for anything else.

If adding a new member, check first with the group.

Post your messages in one chunk rather than short ones sent one after the other, to avoid annoying members with numerous alerts.

When a multitude of messages starts to feel overwhelming, consider taking a break. Let group members know, so they don’t think you’re ignoring their messages. This is also useful if you are going on holiday and want a complete break from work.

To avoid looking like a silent stalker in a group thread, make sure you participate in the conversation at times.

Stick to the original purpose of the group. Avoid political rants, requests to sign petitions, or pet/child spam if it’s a work group.

DON’T

Spam the group with memes, ads or promotions.

Add someone to the group without asking them first.

Overshare. Before messaging, take a moment to think if what you are about to post is appropriate for public consumption. Some things may be better to share privately with a trusted confidant.

Criticise others on the group chat. These linger on in chat histories and on people’s screens.

Air grievances with someone in a work chat. These issues are best dealt with in person.

Become a “nuisance texter” bombarding the group chat with messages.

Catherine Sylvester is a multimedia journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has a background in feature writing, radio and television, and has taught media at a tertiary level.







