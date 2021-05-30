Smokefreerockquest: Winners of Bay of Plenty regional finals revealed

Otumoetai College band Big Angry won first place at this year's Smokefreerockquest. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty bands from Otumoetai College and Rotorua Boys' High School have won big in the Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Tangata Beats regional finals.



Otumoetai College band Big Angry won first place at this year's Bay of Plenty regional Smokefreerockquest final at Totara St on Saturday night.

The Smokefree Tangata Beats Award went to Tū Te Akitu, Rotorua Boys' High School.



Big Angry singer and guitarist Nixon Ririnui put down the win to the bond he and the band members - Jack Baker (lead guitar), Ashton Blair (bass) and Ben Waton (drums) - have together.

"We get along really well. We're friends outside of the band so that translates," said the 17-year-old.

On what is next for Big Angry, Ririnui said: "Evolving our sound and progressing as a unit".



Second place in the band category went to Vegan Funk Machine from Mount Maunganui College. The full line-up of Vegan Funk Machine is Oscar Kelly (guitar), Richard Denyer (bass), Finn Hughes (drums), Jesse Chettleburgh (vocals).



They join solo-duo winners, Mabel Affleck from Bethlehem College (first) and Just Cate from Rotorua Lakes High School (second), with the opportunity to submit a video of their original material for selection as one of the top 10 national finalists to play off at the national final in Auckland on September 18.

The Smokefree Tangata Beats Award went to Tū Te Akitu, Rotorua Boys' High School. They now go into the selection process for the national final of Smokefree Tangata Beats national final in Auckland on September 17.



For founder and director Glenn Common, the potential of each new round of regional finalists is reflected in a music industry full of past participants.



"It's fascinating for us to look back at success stories like Kimbra, Marlon Williams and Broods where we could see the star factor right back at the regional level," he said.

"Each event gives a new cohort of bands the opportunity to take their obsession with music and develop the organisational and stagecraft skills that will help them become another Kiwi music success."

Smokefreerockquest, powered by Rockshop, has national winners' prize packages for bands and solo/duo winners that includes $22,000 in Rockshop vouchers, $16,000 NZ On Air recording, video and promo package, a photoshoot and branding package from Imaginary Friends.

There is also the Musicianship Award, the Apra (Australasian Performing Right Association) Lyric Award, Rockshop Electronic Performance Award, ZM Best Song Award, and Vocals Award.



The full list of awards for Bay of Plenty is:

Band 1: Big Angry, Otumoetai College

Band 2: Vegan Funk Machine, Mount Maunganui College

Band 3: Tū Te Akitu, Rotorua Boys' High School

Solo/Duo 1: Mabel Affleck, Bethlehem College

Solo/Duo 2: Just Cate, Rotorua Lakes High School

Smokefree Tangata Beats Award: Tū Te Akitu, Rotorua Boys' High School

ZM People's Choice: Their There, Mount Maunganui College

Best Vocals: Mikaere Albert, Arana Ashby and Marangai Wainohu-Savage of Tū Te Akitu, Rotorua Boys' High School

Musicianship: Maysen Mitchell (drums, vocals) of O.C.D, Papamoa College

ZM Best Song: Big Angry, Otumoetai College

Apra Lyric Writers' Award: Tuhoe Soldiers, TKKM o Huiarau