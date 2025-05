Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A passerby has raised the alarm after spotting a house on fire in Pāpāmoa.

The witness said smoke was billowing from a house on Barbara Grove and the fire brigade was on scene.

He said he phoned the fire brigade when he noticed smoke coming out from the top of the house and under the gutters.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said three crews were at the “well involved” house fire.