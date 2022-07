Tauranga Airport. Photo / NZME

A small engine fire in an aircraft at Tauranga Airport has been put out.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to reports of an aircraft on fire at the airport about 1.22pm.

Tauranga Airport manager Ray Dumble said the small fire was in the engine of a private plane and was put out with an extinguisher.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said three trucks attended and had left by 1.36pm.