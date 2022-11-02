The Katikati Drop-in Community Breakfast crew celebrating their first birthday. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

A muffin mini-mountain was the cake of choice to celebrate one year of Katikati Drop-in Community Breakfasts.

It's been a year of feeding the community with a free, slap-up cooked breakfast on Thursday mornings at Katikati Community Baptist Church. Breakfast co-ordinator Angela Wallace says they've served up 942 meals as of last week.

The Lions Club of Katikati take charge of the barbecue. From left: Alan Hay, Bryan Lewis and Lyndsay Coles.

The morning meal — widely hailed as the day's most important — is also significant because of the social aspect, Angela says. They are not specifically targeting people in need.

''We work quite hard to dispel the misconception that the breakfast is only for people who are struggling. The strength of the community breakfast is in the friendships that are made over the shared meal. All are welcome and everyone has something to give.

Kitchen volunteers taking a break - Jan de Faye, John Bothwell, Sue Spriggens, Mary Calway and Jeannette Meyer.

''It's all about the social element and providing a place where people can enjoy company while having a hearty breakfast, and breakfast is a great way to bring people together.''

Organisers promote the breakfast as a welcoming and inclusive place for people to meet together and share food. They cater for all — older people, families coming before school, school students, single people and couples. It's neat to see the range of people who come along, she says, and breakfast numbers have been steadily growing as word spreads.

Enjoying a yummy breaky is Sue and Les Spriggens, Peter and Helena Maarschalk and Adrianne and Stephen Harlan.

The breakfasts are run as a collaboration between local organisations, charities and community agencies, and are driven by a team of 19 volunteers on a rota.

Last Thursday, about 50 people attended the birthday celebration, where awards of appreciation were given to volunteers. The Lions Club of Katikati manned the barbecue.

Every week, volunteers arrive at 6.45am to set up, and by 9am everything is packed away, the leftovers made into breakfast burritos destined for Katikati College.

Arnie Meyer, Peter Mackay, Jeanette Meyer and John Bothwell.

The church has showers and care packs available for those who are sleeping rough or living in cars. For those who are struggling, food parcels and connections of support can be arranged.

The Details:

● What: Katikati Drop-In Community Breakfast

● Where: Katikati Community Baptist Church, 2 Wedgewood St

● When: Every Thursday, 7.30-8.30am