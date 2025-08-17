Advertisement
Skin cancer: Some Bay of Plenty patients may face longer waits for surgery after funding change

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

Skinspots founder and Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation GP with special interest in skin surgery Dr Franz Strydom. Photo / Supplied

A Tauranga skin cancer doctor fears some patients will be waiting “months” for surgery after a funding change made them no longer eligible for funded community-based care.

Western Bay of Plenty skin cancer patients who are not Community Services Card holders or do not have a suspected melanoma lesion will

