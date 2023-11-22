Sirens and Services Day a hit, despite the rain

Making ice creams at the Sirens and Services Koha Ice Cream day.

The rain poured down on Sunday - but despite the bad weather Neighbourhood Support Western Bay of Plenty’s Sirens and Services Koha Ice Cream Day at Gordon Spratt Reserve was an enormous success.

Manager Bruce Banks said people began pouring into the venue even before it opened to see displays by police, fire, ambulance, search and rescue, HeretohelpU, Rotary, community patrol, fisheries and Tauranga City Council’s emergency management team. About 1500 people attended.

The families, from all over Tauranga and with many children in tow, brought in more than 1200 food items for the Pāpāmoa Food Hub, and also donated more than $700 in cash. For each donation, children received a ticket to get an ice cream and then decorate it with as many sprinkles, sauce, wafers and lollies as they could fit.

So many were served - more than 500 - that organisers had to dash to the supermarket to re-stock as they’d gone through more than 40 litres of ice cream. Families also made the most of an Indian food provider and Neighbourhood Support’s barbecue trailer for lunch.

Bruce said many people also volunteered to help with the Emergency Services Food Drives on November 28 in Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa on December 5, and for the new Pāpāmoa Food Hub.

Bruce said Neighbourhood Support was grateful for all the support shown by the community on a very wet day. The day was designed to demonstrate community safety initiatives, and it hoped to hold more in other parts of the city over the next year.

“We’re very grateful for the many businesses which supported the event, including Pak’nSave, Tip Top and Kiwi Fresh Meats. Our event organiser Rebecca Larsen did a fantastic job bringing it all together, and we never would have been able to run the day without so many volunteers.

“Our aim was to bring communities together and show all the ways they can work together to keep themselves safe, and despite all the rain it was a great success.”