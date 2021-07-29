Sir Ed's Antarctic hut to be showcased at Tairua School

Sir Edmund Hillary's hut at Scott Base. Photo / Tim McPhee

Scott Base's oldest building, a hut built by a Sir Edmund Hillary-led team, is visiting Tairua School - in virtual reality form.

Antarctic Heritage Trust's roadshow will visit 110 students from four classes from August 3 to August 6.

The trust has a special connection with the school. Gus Anning, the father of one of the students, worked with the trust on the conservation of Hillary's hut in 2016. He helped repaint the hut to its original colours.

Developed in partnership with Auckland University of Technology, the virtual reality (VR) experience allows users to explore Sir Edmund Hillary's hut in Antarctica.

The experience provides insight into how the 23 men of Sir Ed's team lived and worked in the world's most extreme environment more than 60 years ago.

The trust's general manager operations and communications, Francesca Eathorne, who oversaw the project development, hopes the VR tour inspires people to learn more about Antarctica and the nation's most famous son.

"Sir Ed's hut is part of the rich history of Antarctic exploration and we are excited to bring this experience to as many students around New Zealand as we can.

"Most people will never get the chance to visit Antarctica so virtual reality is a fantastic way to give people a glimpse of what it would be like to visit this special place. Hopefully, the fascinating stories of what Sir Ed and his team achieved furthering science and exploration will inspire the next generation of explorers."

Raising the flag at Scott Base on 20 January, 1957. Photo / Antarctica NZ Pictorial Collection

Hillary's hut was Scott Base's first building and was built by a team led by Sir Ed to support the Commonwealth Trans-Antarctic Expedition and the International Geophysical Year.

The trust cares for this hut and four other historic expedition bases in Antarctica. The trust conserved Hillary's Hut in time for Scott Base's 60th anniversary in 2017.

Users can tour the five rooms of the building, viewing hundreds of artefacts from the early years of New Zealand's Antarctic programme, while learning more about New Zealand's earliest presence in Antarctica.

Ryman Healthcare and Dulux New Zealand are major sponsors for the project.