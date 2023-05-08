Denise Norton sings songs from artists as diverse as Edith Piaf and Screaming Jay Hawkins.

Denise Norton is a New Zealand-born singer who has extensively toured Europe and the United States and won international acclaim.

With her years of experience, coupled with purity of voice and creativity, Denise gives every audience a memorable performance.

On Sunday, May 21, Denise brings her talents to The Refinery in Paeroa for an afternoon show from 3.30-5.30pm. The concert will be in two parts, separated by an intermission, and will feature songs from her 2006 album Whispering Sands that was recorded in Germany, including the single Heaven slips Away that was featured in the TV series Insula.

Singer and performer Denise Norton brings her show to The Refinery in Paeroa on May 21.

Alongside performing originals and classics, Denise will belt out well-known hits from the likes of Bob Dylan and Al Cooper, plus the addition of theatrical elements that feature chansons from Edith Piaf, comedy and highlights from well-renowned musicals.

The Details

What: Denise Norton

Where: The Refinery, 5 Willoughby St, Paeroa

When: Sunday, May 21

Tickets available at The Refinery or via eventfinda. $25 adults, $15 students

Food and refreshments are available.