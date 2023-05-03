Amber Brown and Katie Thomson are among the actors on stage for the Simply Short Play Festival.

There is a lot of action at Te Puke Repertory Society.

Rehearsals are in full swing for another Simply Short Play Festival at Litt Park Theatre.

Following on from the success of the first festival in 2020, the society has once again held a competition to select six short plays and invited new talent and older members to perform them. The plays will be on show for two nights, May 11 and 12.

Production manager Colleen Pye is excited to see the six plays progressing. Under the tutelage of experienced directors some new and young talented actors are creating a fun-filled evening of clever entertainment.

Two of the new members are Amber Brown and Katie Thomson appearing in Stand By Your Man by Wānaka playwright Brian Johnston. Colleen says it is delightful to watch how the two young student actors clash over the man of their dreams.

As Colleen says, this is just one of six plays.

Other new actors on stage are Christine Boyd, Zach Wylie, Carla Wilton and Owen Force along with some familiar faces that regular patrons will recognise.

Te Puke Repertory promises a fun-filled evening of entertainment for all.

Tickets are on sale now at www. eventspronto.co.nz



