Former MP for Tauranga Simon Bridges has been appointed chairman of CC Group, a 32-year-old commercial and residential services company with franchise operations Crewcut, a lawn mowing service, and Crewcare, a commercial cleaning and building maintenance provider, in its stable.

The group includes the decontamination business Chemcare, CC Facilities Management, contract labour business CC Workforce and the Welding Academy, a training organisation.

CC Group has 441 franchises, a head office team of 40 and a $31 million to $45m expected revenue for head office in the year to March 2024.

Group chief executive David Serville said the company was thrilled to have the former politician and lawyer steer the board.

“Simon brings a wealth of experience to benefit our senior leadership group, and there is a strong alignment between his other roles and our interests. His network gets us that little [bit] closer to the key decision-makers in Government, where some of our contracts are dedicated.

“Along with the announcement of Simon as chair, we have appointed our first board. This is a step up in both business discipline and governance. This will allow us as a group to go to the next level.”

Bridges said he looked forward to adding value to the company.

“This is a family-owned business that was started by David himself more than 32 years ago; it has grown strongly and can continue for some time to come. While built on offering traditional services such as lawn mowing and cleaning, the business is underpinned by best-practice sustainability and cultural competency. Over the next while, it will be exciting to watch the group’s massive commitment to AI technology.”

Double gold for Tauranga distillery

A fledging Tauranga-based distillery has made global waves after taking out a double gold award for its dry gin at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Clarity Distilling Company co-founders George White and Stephanie Downer launched their first line of spirits earlier this year.

The double gold designation is awarded to the few entries that receive gold medal ratings by all members of the judging panel. This year, there were more than 5500 entries from around the world.

“Winning any award is amazing, but double gold is truly phenomenal and exceeded our expectations,” White said.

White said despite feedback from friends and family that they should enter their more traditional 2023 gin, they had a gut feeling to go with their dry gin.

“We created our dry gin to be enjoyed in both summer and winter, with warm and comforting notes for winter and the option to add a slice of lemon or tonic in the summer.”

White said while Clarity Distilling Company had just started out, they have big plans for the brand, wanting to branch out further in New Zealand and internationally.

“We are immensely proud to showcase our gin to the world and it’s an honour to showcase it as a product of New Zealand.”

With a background in business management and childcare, White and Downer decided 2023 was the year to take the leap with their distillery.

Armed with a passion for gin and shrewd business acumen, the pair have focused all their efforts on the start-up and were thrilled to be recognised by one of the world’s most prestigious spirits competitions.

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of the most respected and competitive spirits competitions in the world, with entries from more than 30 countries. The judges evaluate the entries blindly, based on a range of factors, including aroma, taste, finish and overall quality.

Te Tatau o Te Arawa board members resign

With their appointments on Rotorua Lakes Council, Te Tatau o Te Arawa chairman Rawiri Waru and deputy chairwoman Lani Kereopa have resigned from their roles on the Te Arawa board.

Waru said he believed stepping aside will enable greater and more robust Te Arawa participation and involvement by Te Tatau o Te Arawa at the council.

In a statement, he said there had been some confusion among fellow elected members about his and Kereopa’s roles as Māori ward councillors, rather than Te Arawa councillors.

“I wish Te Tatau o Te Arawa all the best. It is an integral part of how our city and rohe are going to be set up for future generations. May it go on - mō ake tonu atu,” Waru said.

Kereopa said she was happy to step down as the Ngāti Whakaue representative on Te Tatau o Te Arawa to allow another voice to join the table.

”I put my hand up for Te Tatau because I wanted to support iwi engagement within local government decision-making.

”As a Māori ward councillor, I will continue to maintain a good working relationship with the Te Tatau board towards those same aspirations,” she said.

Te Tatau board has elected James Hamiora as the new chairman and Mariana Vercoe as the new deputy chairwoman. Te Tatau o Te Arawa will be filling the two vacancies in the near future.

$2.5m TECT grant to support forest restoration work

The Kaimai Mamaku Ranges are a taonga to Aotearoa, but the Kaimai Mamaku forests and catchments are not thriving. The precious natural infrastructure is under threat.

Working to restore the mauri of the ngahere [forest] is the Manaaki Kaimai Mamaku Trust (MKMT).

A proudly co-governed organisation, MKMT brings together iwi, hapū, agencies and stakeholders to improve the health of the Kaimai Mamaku for present and future generations.

In 2022, the Department of Conservation delegated authority to MKMT to deliver the Kaimai Mamaku Restoration Project, which currently consists of 12 iwi and hapū-led restoration sub-projects funded by the Government’s Mahi o te Taiao/Jobs for Nature programme.

Local community trust TECT has recently approved $2.5m worth of funding to support the expansion of four Kaimai Mamaku Restoration Projects in the TECT district.

TECT chairman Bill Holland said the trust was committed to investing in the protection and regeneration of the region’s natural environment and biodiversity.

One of the sub-projects that recieved TECT funding was the Ōtawa Waitaha a Hei project led by Te Kapu o Waitaha.

“The need for resilient solutions to biodiversity loss and climate change is urgent and requires collective action,” he said.

“Significant cultural and social outcomes include re-engagement of iwi and hapū with the land and increased community understanding of the essential role the Kaimai Mamaku ecosystems play in community wellbeing and economic prosperity.

“We applaud the enabling work of MKMT and all the iwi and hapū-led projects to restore the whenua, which will ensure a long-standing legacy of conservation and connection in the Kaimai Mamaku.”

Louise Saunders, CEO of Manaaki Kaimai Mamaku Trust, said TECT’s Catalyst for Change funding will have a monumental impact on “people, our forests and our future”.

“By supporting sustainable, conservation-based employment alongside the community volunteer groups, this funding will contribute to transformational change.”

The four sub-projects receiving TECT funding include Ōtawa Waitaha a Hei, led by Te Kapu o Waitaha. This project includes pest animal control on 400 hectares of land at Ōtawa Scenic Reserve in the Pāpāmoa Hills and contributes to an increase in pest control across a key habitat area for Hochstetters Frogs and other taonga species.

It also includes Ngā Mata Hiringa - led by Ngamanawa Incorporation, a collaboration between Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Hangarau and Raukawa. The project includes wilding pine control and pest animal control in 580ha of forest at Omanawa and Opuiaki to support taonga species, including kōkako.

Ngai Tamawhariua-led project Te Maire was also included. This project includes pest animal control in 900-1,000ha of forest at Aongatete, beside Aongatete Forest Project. The combined area of both will create a significant core habitat for threatened species.

It also included Te Wao Nui o Tapuika. This project is led by Tapuika and includes pest animal control in 500ha of Te Mataī Forest, a key part of the Kōkako Ecosystem Expansion Project area (Keep). Keep is a collective of stakeholders establishing an ecological corridor to expand the habitat of kōkako.

Inaugural event to empower entrepreneurship

Tauranga company Enterprise Angels is hosting an inaugural event designed to help empower regional entrepreneurship, connect communities and inspire innovation.

The event, in conjunction with financial advisery and accounting services provider Findex Tauranga, will be held at Waikato University this month.

FoundX is run for the start-up community and focused on connecting the eco-system, sharing knowledge, allowing companies to pitch in a safe environment and celebrating success. These events have been running for the past five years in Dunedin and this will be the first FoundX in Tauranga.

Enterprise Angels Tauranga hopes to make it an annual event.

The format includes 40 to 45 minutes of panel discussion, including a Q&A, and pitches from three early-stage local companies.

Director of Enterprise Angels Beppie Holm, investor Carl Jones and co-founder of LawVu Tauranga Sam Kidd will provide their diverse perspectives on the importance of positively managing mental wellbeing, responding to environmental challenges, managing work/life balance and more.

The three local Tauranga entrepreneurs pitching will include Jen Liddle from resource planning software business Aeroplanned, Esther Keown from female-focused exercise business Femmi, and founders of medical ID bracelet Maiband Kalarn Mark and Daniel Evans.

Award-winning Tiaki Early Learning Centre changes hands

The award-winning Tiaki Early Learning Centre in Rotorua has changed hands 15 years after it first opened its doors.

The early learning centre changed ownership last month. It has been bought by Osatti Investments Limited, which runs Playtopia Educare.

Tiaki Early Learning Centre - which was gifted its name by local hapū Ngāti Te Roro o te Rangi - opened in November 2008 with a desire to create a quality place for children to grow and learn, with the support of many kaiako, families and the local community.

The service is set within a large, well-established outdoor environment, with vegetable gardens, an orchard, and plenty of space and mature trees, which allow children room to move, climb and play. The outside environment is intentionally designed to encourage children to connect with nature.

It has won several awards, including the Innovation category of New Zealand National Commission (Unesco) Award in Global Citizenship Education in 2018 and the Excellence in Health and Wellbeing Education Award at the 2019 Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards.

Director of Osatti Investments Limited, Dr Guna Magesan, said as a former senior environmental scientist at Scion and professor of environmental science at Fiji National University, she was impressed with the philosophy of sustainability and zero waste policy at Tiaki Early Learning Centre.

Magesan said Tiaki’s philosophy will continue under new management, as will its excursions to local marae, wetlands, lake, and community interactions and learning from nature.

He said to make sure that happens, current kaiako [teacher] Bradley Graham has been appointed as the interim manager of Tiaki Early Learning Centre.

Graham said the early learning centre already composted all food scraps and worked hard to find resources that align with its philosophy.

“We avoid plastic and try to purchase well-made, long-lasting resources. All of this means we can significantly reduce the amount of waste we produce.”

Retail NZ is seeking a new chief executive, following news that Greg Harford is leaving the organisation.

President Liz Wheadon this week announced Harford will be stepping down at the end of July.

”The board and members of Retail NZ thank Greg for his significant contribution to our sector over the past nine years, first as the general manager of public affairs and then as chief executive.

Retail NZ CEO Greg Hartford.

”Under Greg’s leadership, Retail NZ has really stepped up in terms of delivering advocacy and profile for our sector. Greg was at the forefront of our sector’s response to managing Covid-19 and has been a tireless voice for our sector over the last few years, engaging with the politicians and media and delivering some big advocacy wins.

”Greg is moving to a new role based in Canberra, and the board wishes him every success for the future.”

