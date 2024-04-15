Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Sheep farmers frustrated as wool prices slump and don’t cover cost of shearing

Carmen Hall
By
6 mins to read
Federated Farmers Bay of Plenty provincial president Brent Mountford says wool prices are dismal. Photo / Alex Cairns

Federated Farmers Bay of Plenty provincial president Brent Mountford says wool prices are dismal. Photo / Alex Cairns

Fears are rife the wool sector could turn into a “cottage industry” as “everyone” makes money “except farmers”. Disgruntled farmers say income from dismal wool prices only covers half their shearing costs, while sheep numbers .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times