The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area. Photo / NZME

Police are responding to reports a car has hit a pedestrian on State Highway 30, Whakatāne.

Staff were notified of the incident in the Coastlands area at 4.40pm.

Police said the pedestrian was in a serious condition.

The road will be closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area.