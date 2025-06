Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

State Highway 29 near Hopkins Rd. Image / Google Street View.

State Highway 29 is closed near the Pairere roundabout, following a crash this morning near Hinuera.

Emergency services were alerted to a two-car crash near Hopkins Rd around 8.40am, police said.

“One person has received moderate injuries.”

Police said the highway was closed due to powerlines on the road.

“Contractors have been contacted.”