A decision on the preferred option for the repair or relocation of SH25A is to be made in May by Waka Kotahi. Photo / NZME

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson has spoken out at what he sees as a lack of urgency from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency in remedying the gaping hole in State Highway 25A.

On April 13, Simpson was joined at the Thames Civic Centre by the National Party’s leader, Christopher Luxon, and its transport spokesman, Simeon Brown, to hear community concerns over the impact of SH25A’s closure upon local business and tourism.

Simpson says the lack of a decisive plan from NZTA (Waka Kotahi) to get SH25A reopened continues to frustrate and anger local residents and visitors.

“It has been three months since the Kopu-Hikuai highway closed, but we still have no idea when the road will be reopened. People have been patient, but the lack of decision, let alone a start on the work to get the road reopened, is deeply concerning.

“NZTA (Waka Kotahi) are meant to be making an announcement about SH25A in May, but three months has been far too long to wait and is indicative of the lack of urgency to fix SH25A. Our communities are resilient, but I have spoken to many businesses who are at their breaking point.

“Everyone is suffering and we desperately need some positive action. Any solution that does not get the Kopu-Hikuai reopened by Christmas simply is not good enough, because the prospect of a fourth devastating summer for our region is too awful to contemplate.”

As the region’s economy takes a battering on the back of repeated weather events, many on the Coromandel Peninsula are anxious for an announcement on the beleaguered highway’s future.

On April 3, Transport Minister Michael Wood visited Thames and told local business and tourism operators the Government will be “putting a huge focus on 25A”. He stressed the recovery would be “locally led” and backed up by funding from central Government via Waka Kotahi.

Of the three project options being considered for SH25A, Wood said May’s announcement will reveal the preferred option and said, “We will get on with building, and turn every stone to have it open as soon as we can.”

Inquiries were made by the HC Post to Waka Kotahi concerning a precise date for the preferred decision option announcement, but a spokesperson said they could not yet advise a date.















