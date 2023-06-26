SH25 to remain closed overnight between Ruamahunga and Waiomu

Rock scaling is under way to remove loose material. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

In a release this afternoon (June 26), Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has advised that despite contractors making good progress clearing a slip at Ruamahunga, geotech engineers advise it is not safe to re-open State Highway 25 today.

Two large slips came down on June 24, south of Tapu near Ruamahunga and near Waiomu, and five people spent the night in their cars after becoming trapped by slips.

Last night, another slip that contained significant rockfall closed the same section of highway after contractors had successfully cleared debris and re-opened the road.

Waka Kotahi said: “The rock face is unstable and there is still a lot of material to remove, with the potential for more to come down. Around 360 cubic metres of rock and debris fell before dawn this morning at the same location as one of two slips that closed the highway on Sunday.”

“Work continues this afternoon and tomorrow to clear material, stabilise the rockface and ensure it’s safe to re-open.’

‘Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency appreciates the detour is significant, with road users needing to travel via Whangamatā and Whitianga to the northern end of the peninsula.’

Waka Kotahi advises a further update will be supplied tomorrow (June 27).