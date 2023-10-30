Waka Kotahi NZTA journey manager Frankie Evans.

OPINION

Waka Kotahi NZTA

Journey manager Frankie Evans

While roadworks can be inconvenient, remember the hardworking individuals behind those orange cones are doing all they can to make our roads safer for everyone.

Along State Highway 2, the focus over the coming months will be to finish roundabout number three — Lockington/Matahui. It has been exciting to see another roundabout take shape and we look forward to celebrating its completion before Christmas.

Our crews will continue to work on Sharp Rd right through the summer and, all going well, we will complete this roundabout close to April 2024. This will be roundabout number four.

We know this work can be disruptive, and we thank you for your patience as you travel through these busy sites.

We also encourage our community if passing through one of our construction sites over the coming months to give our roadworkers a friendly wave or a smile. Not only will it brighten their day, but it’ll give you a boost also, as research tells us that acts of kindness not only benefit the recipient but also increase the happy hormones dopamine and endorphins in the giver of the act of kindness.

INFO: Keep an eye on social media and the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner page for up-to-date information about the status of highways www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner



