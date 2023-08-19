MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for the eastern Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne today and forecasts southerly gales for parts of the North Island tomorrow.

A front affecting the North Island is expected to move away to the east today and a Heavy Rain Warning is in place for eastern Bay of Plenty and northern Tairawhiti/Gisborne until late afternoon.

MetService issued the warning at 9.18am.

A strong south to southwest flow develops over the North Island tomorrow and several wind watches are now in force.

One strong wind watch is in place from Northland to the Coromandel Peninsula for nine hours from 9am tomorrow morning with southwest winds expected to approach severe gale force in exposed places.

On the east coast, an area including Tairawhiti/Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay north and east of Wairoa is expecting strong southwest winds for 15 hours from 7pm on Monday to 10am on Tuesday.



