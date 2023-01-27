Metservice has issued a thunderstorm watch for the Bay of Plenty. Photo/File





A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Bay of Plenty and police are warning motorists to stay off the roads unless travel is essential.

In a written statement, Bay of Plenty police said the rain affecting northern regions was now spreading across Bay of Plenty, causing multiple slips and bringing down several large trees.

’’Roads are blocked and there is already widespread flooding, which is expected to worsen over the course of the day.

’’SH2 was closed at Maniatutu with diversions in place, while a landslide is partially blocking SH 29 at Omanawa.”

MetService said there was a possibility of thunderstorms during the day in the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua and from this afternoon some might become severe, producing localised downpours with intensities of 25-40mm per hour.

Until midnight tonight, another 70 to 100mm of rain about the ranges, and lesser amounts nearer the coast are expected.

Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h, but 25 to 40mm/h possible in localised downpours and thunderstorms from this afternoon. Note, further rain or showers are expected on Sunday, which could be heavy at times with possible thunderstorms, and this warning may be extended.

Earlier this morning the One Love music festival has been cancelled due to wild weather.

A post on the festival organisers’ Facebook page stated the rough weather last night and this morning had caused chaos, and there is no sign of it easing up over the weekend.

“From site flooding to high winds, to artists being stuck in Auckland, thunderstorms predicted and heavy rain tomorrow as well, we are unable to safely and logistically deliver One Love 2023.

‘’This, along with the state of emergency that was declared for Auckland last night has to be taken into account when considering your safety, along with the safety of our artists and crew. A total of 40 per cent of our ticketholders are from Auckland.’’

Severe weather has also caused a slip that closed the road on SH29 between Poripori Rd and Omanawa Rd.

The Tauranga City Council said in a written statement that contractors were on the scene providing traffic management.

‘’The whole bank has now fallen down and blocking lanes, contractors trying to organise detours.”

In Auckland, two people have died and two are missing after raging floodwaters and slips caused by an unprecedented deluge of rain across Auckland. A state of emergency has been declared across the region, with Auckland Airport closed and State Highway 1 closed or restricted in eight areas.

There is also widespread damage to homes, with many residents evacuated. Several homes in Hillsborough and Northcote Point, on Auckland’s North Shore, have been left teetering on the top of cliff faces following dramatic landslides.

More heavy rain is falling in Auckland this morning, as residents survey the damage to their homes and streets - there is widespread chaos across the region. Officials briefly opened the new Puhoi motorway north of Auckland last night to rescue stranded motorists.

Auckland Airport is closed until at least midday on Saturday because of flooding, with no international or domestic flights departing or arriving.

MetService said a record amount of rain had fallen on Auckland in 24 hours - by 1am, the region had recorded 249mm of rain, smashing the previous 24-hour record of 161.8mm, back in February 1985. And monthly records have also been broken - the wettest January recorded at the Auckland Airport weather station until now was in 1986 with 20cm and the wettest month ever was July 1998 with 30cm. So far this month 32cm of rain has been recorded - a “massive” amount, MetService said.