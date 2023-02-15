Frightening moment mum and five kids battle raging floods to get to safety. Video / Dayna Nuku

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.

MetService issued the watch this morning and is in place from 3pm to 10pm today.

An upper trough crosses the North Island this afternoon and evening, generating very unstable conditions over northern and central parts of the North Island with scattered thunderstorms bringing localised heavy rain and hail, MetService said.

⚡ Severe Thunderstorm Watch

issued for 3pm-10pm today



Any thunderstorms that develop will be isolated but they may bring localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h. This could bring further surface or flash flooding and make driving conditions hazardoushttps://t.co/GZIq9J48pw pic.twitter.com/HO72KV6vEv — MetService (@MetService) February 15, 2023

A few of the thunderstorms could be severe about Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, eastern Taupō, the ranges of Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay, with localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour and hail.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

Any severe thunderstorms that develop will be isolated, and the thunderstorm activity should die away tonight.