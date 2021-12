Photo / NZME

Four people have been injured, one seriously, after a crash involving a car and a van on State Highway 29.

The road is closed and diversions are in place in the Lower Kaimai Range.

SH29 TAURANGA TO TE POI - 11:45AM

Due to a serious crash near Belk Rd in Omanawa, SH29 is BLOCKED in both directions. Expect delays and follow the directions of emergency services on-site. ^LB pic.twitter.com/zsd23vcIEv — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) December 21, 2021

A St John spokeswoman said one person with serious injuries, one with moderate injuries, and two with minor injuries have been taken to Tauranga Hospital.

The crash happened near Belk Rd.