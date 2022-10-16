Police are asking motorists to avoid the Te Puke Highway and Strang Rd intersection after a serious collision between two vehicles occurred today.
Initial indications suggested there were serious injuries, police said in a statement.
The collision was reported to emergency services around 5.50pm.
Police asked motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes where able.
Meanwhile, one person died following a single vehicle crash on State Highway 35, Te Kaha, on Saturday around 4.40pm.