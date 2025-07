A serious single-vehicle crash in Kawerau this afternoon has closed the road. Diversions are in place.

One person has been airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition after a single vehicle crash in Kawerau.

Two others have been taken to Whakatane Hospital, said Hato Hone St John.

Emergency services are at the scene near the intersection of Onslow and Hall Sts.

Police said they were called about 3.20pm.

“Hato Hone St John was notified of a motor vehicle incident on Onslow Street / Hall Street, Kawerau, at 3.07pm today,” a spokesperson said.