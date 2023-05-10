Voyager 2022 media awards
Tirau fatal crash: Person dies in collision between car and tanker on State Highway 27, Waikato

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read
Emergency services have been called to the scene. Photo / NZME

A car driver has died at the scene of a crash with a diesel tanker in Waikato, police confirmed.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Police were called to the crash on State Highway 27, between McMillan Rd and Langlands Rd, north of Tirau, around 11am.

The road was expected to remain closed for several hours and motorists were advised to take alternative routes.

A power pole was also impacted in the collision, bringing power lines down on to the road, a police spokeswoman said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said delays were expected and motorists are asked to follow directions of emergency services.

A St John spokesman said one ambulance was sent to the scene but directed other inquiries to police.

According to Powerco, 187 properties have been without power since 11.06am.

More to come

