Emergency services have been called to the scene. Photo / NZME

A car driver has died at the scene of a crash with a diesel tanker in Waikato, police confirmed.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Police were called to the crash on State Highway 27, between McMillan Rd and Langlands Rd, north of Tirau, around 11am.

The road was expected to remain closed for several hours and motorists were advised to take alternative routes.

A power pole was also impacted in the collision, bringing power lines down on to the road, a police spokeswoman said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said delays were expected and motorists are asked to follow directions of emergency services.

11:40AM - Reports of a serious crash on #SH27 just north of Tirau, between Langlands Rd & McMillan Rd. Please follow directions of emergency services. Expect delays and diversions in the area. Road closure is likely. ^TP pic.twitter.com/f30xW2A79X — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 10, 2023

A St John spokesman said one ambulance was sent to the scene but directed other inquiries to police.

According to Powerco, 187 properties have been without power since 11.06am.

