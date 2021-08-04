Selwyn Baker's lifelong goal to play at 70 ceremonies surpassed

Selwyn Baker was acknowledged for 75 years with Salvation Army Waihi band. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Selwyn Baker's very first big band appearance was a bit of a fizzer.

At the tender age of 10, the young Waihi baritone player — who was all lined up ready to play at a Waihi Anzac Day service — was told to hop it because he wasn't old enough to march in a band.

''I can't forget that, it was an embarrassment.''

Young Sel says he was ''annoyed'' more than anything because he had practised all the hymns and had his part all ready to go.

''It was a Waihi Federal Brass Band and Waihi Salvation Army Brass Band combined event. We were all lined up and the town band leader said 'hey, how old are you?' And that was that.''

Participating band members had to be 12-plus. Sel didn't know. He walked the sidewalk instead, baritone in hand, alongside the band.

Sel, 85, received a certificate of appreciation for 75 years service to Waihi Salvation Army Brass Band last weekend at Waihi Salvation Army's 126th birthday celebration.

He has made 72 public band appearances at Waihi Anzac Days and other services. In 2018, the Waihi Leader ran a story about Sel who had clocked up 68 appearances at the time. He was aiming for 70 but feared this would not happen due to a lack of band members. He has surpassed his lifetime goal.

He has fond memories of his time with the band.

Sel first learnt to play the baritone as a young lad before moving onto the tenor horn.

He recalls how the band would go to the dawn service at Waihi then zoom over to the Waihi Beach service on Anzac days.

''You make friends with people on the same wavelength, lifelong friends.''

Sel has retired from playing completely now. It was one of the last things he's given up Sel has made a huge contribution to the local community, having been a councillor, a Justice of the Peace, Rotarian and board member on a number of organisations (see below for more details).

These days the local band has folded with the remaining members aligning with Kerepehi Brass Band. Waihi's bandmaster Peter Robertson is now its leader. Kerepehi, Katikati and Waihi players still play once a month at Salvation Army Waihi church.

Sel thinks he was the longest playing Waihi member and he's happy its members have continued in some manner.



Sel's achievements:

Business owner in 1958 — SG Baker Ltd

Hauraki District Council member for 15 years (instigated Waihi's town statues)

Justice of the Peace since 1989

Hetherington House committee member since 1977

Rotary Club of Waihi for 40 years (Paul Harris fellowship in 1998)

Chairman Joinery Training Organisation

Waihi Arts Centre and Museum board member for 10 years

Waihi Budget Service board member for 10 years

Waihi College board member 1979-1988, eight years as president

Goldfields Railway committee chairman