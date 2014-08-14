Second port to rival Bay for big ships

Port Otago expects to announce its new dredging programme to become big ship capable within three months, says chief executive Geoff Plunket.

That follows the recent announcement of Port of Tauranga's pioneering 10-year alliance with Fonterra logistics company Kotahi and Maersk Line, which will help underwrite Tauranga's own big ship dredging programme. The Kotahi deal will also funnel significant freight volumes through Port Otago competitor Prime Port Timaru, 50 per cent owned by Port of Tauranga.

"We're the deepest container port in New Zealand as it stands, so we've got a head start on everyone," Mr Plunket said. Only Otago and Tauranga currently have dredging consents.

Mr Plunket said Port Otago had advantages in that it was already 13m deep at low tide, and that half its channel was naturally 14m deep. The port was consented to 15m, but would be proceeding in stages, he said.

"We've got quite a small amount of dredging to get to 14m," he said, but going to 15m required much more. In addition, to accommodate vessels of more than 300m length, the port would need to extend its turning basin.