Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Sea Cleaners remove 300,000 litres of rubbish from Tauranga waterways

SunLive
2 mins to read

Josh and Tayla, volunteers at Sea Cleaners BOP. Photo / Josh Malmo

Josh and Tayla, volunteers at Sea Cleaners BOP. Photo / Josh Malmo

Almost 300,000 litres of rubbish has been removed from Tauranga waterways in nine months.

Sea Cleaners is a national not-for-profit that launched its operations in the Bay of Plenty at the start of this year with a mission of removing rubbish from the sea, harbour, and ocean.

In

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save