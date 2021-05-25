Scrub fire in Western Bay of Plenty, Ōmanawa

Firefighters are working to dampen a scrub fire in the Western Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern communications spokeswoman said fire crews were called to a shelterbelt fire on Belk Rd near Ōmanawa.

About 100m by 10m of scrub had caught fire, the spokeswoman said.

Originally a home was reported to have been in danger from the fire but that was not the case, she said.

Three fire trucks from Greerton and two from Tauranga were called to the scene.

The fire was now contained and fire crews were working to dampen hotspots, the spokeswoman said.