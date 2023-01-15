Scott Simpson: Thanks to those who worked around the clock to keep people safe and informed

Coromandel MP and National's Environment spokesman Scott Simpson. Photo / File

OPINION:

Some are saying it’s been the wettest summer ever, but despite all the rain, it’s been great to see our towns and communities packed with locals and visitors making the most of it as best they could.

Unfortunately, the wild weather put a dampener on those hoping to extend their stay on the Peninsula. Hopefully, they’ll leave with a story to tell and will return in the future to experience anything that they missed out on this year.

I’m thankful for our team at Civil Defence who worked around the clock to keep people safe and informed. Unfortunately, we only really know of their work when we’re experiencing challenging conditions, but they’re extremely dedicated to our communities and it’s reassuring to be able to call on their expertise.

The efforts of roading contractors to clear up slips and keep our towns connected have also been much appreciated. When you see the photos of the damage that our roads sustained, it’s a testament to their hard work that they were able to quickly get traffic flowing and people to where they needed to be as quickly as they did.

Lastly, I want to thank everyone for following the advice from our experts and hunkering down. It certainly makes it easier for first responders when people don’t put themselves in unnecessary danger during heavy weather events. Hopefully, we’ll all be able to capitalise on some sunshine and summer days over the following weeks.