Scott Simpson: Looking forward to getting stuck in

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson.

OPINION

It’s been an exciting few weeks in politics as we wrap up 2023.

We’ve had the usual pomp and ceremony which signal the beginning of Parliament - this being our 54th.

New and returning MPs have been sworn in and the entire Parliamentary precinct underwent an overhaul as the coalition Government moved into their new offices. The Government is also working through its 100-day plan, which is focused on easing the cost of living, restoring law and order and delivering better public services.

There’s a lot to do, and Parliament will be sitting right up until Christmas in order to get our country back on track.

Personally, I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and continuing to be the voice of our region in Parliament. Like most of New Zealand, we have our fair share of issues, but the Western Bay of Plenty has so much potential.

In other news, congratulations to all the students at Katikati College who received awards at their senior academic prizegiving.

If you ever feel despondent about the future of the country or our local communities, I highly recommend going to a school prizegiving ceremony. You’ll be blown away by these talented, articulate and self-assured young Kiwis. They have a bright future ahead of them and I wish them all the best as they take on the life’s next challenges.

Finally, I just want to wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and all the best over the holiday season. It’s been a long year, and I hope you get a chance to recharge and refresh with your loved ones.