New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting The Neat Meat Company Ltd in its recall of Harmony brand Beef & Caramelised Onion Sausages due to the possible presence of foreign matter.

“The affected sausages have a best-before date of 20/01/2023 and could contain blue plastic,” NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

“If you have bought any of these sausages, you should not consume them. Consumers should carefully check the best-before date, throw out any affected product, and contact The Neat Meat Company Ltd for a full refund,” Arbuckle said.

People who had consumed the sausages and were concerned for their health were urged to contact their health professional or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 .

The recalled products are available nationwide from New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square stores.

The following products, with a best-before date of 20/01/2023, are included in the recall:

Harmony brand Beef & Caramelised Onion Sausages, 480g.

The products had not been exported and NZFS had not received any notifications of associated injury.

“As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with The Neat Meat Company Ltd to understand how the contamination occurred and to prevent its recurrence,” Arbuckle said.