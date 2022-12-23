OPINION
A couple of years ago, I turned the oft-voted best Christmas song ever - The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York - into a parody review of the year’s news highlights in the Bay of Plenty.
Many readers loved it. While others probably had different views, they unwisely did not email me, so I am undeterred and back at it again, earnestly butchering another of my favourite holiday tunes to mark the end of 2022.
This time I have selected the not-nearly-as-good-as-Fairytale but still sweet seasonal classic It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas as the backing track for my lyrical parody.
Unlike my first effort, I can’t claim I saw any thematic similarities in the events of this trying year and the syrupy lyrics of this song, written in 1952 and covered by Christmas crooner Michael Buble more recently.
But as I sat down to write this, the terrible December weather finally seemed to be beginning to clear (touch wood) and this song seemed apt. It’s also fairly cheery and couldn’t we all do with a bit more of that right now?
It’s beginning to look like a Bay of Plenty Christmas
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas
Everywhere you go
At last see the bluish skies, no more thunderstorm surprise
Bringing flash flooding and making the streets flow
It’s been another strange year since last Christmas
For our Bay of Plenty kin
The cruise ships have returned, and tourism’s less concerned
But is there room at the Rotorua inns?
A new mayor or two, many councillors too
Except in Tauranga
Bridges ducked out, Uffindell’s future was in doubt
The next poll’s not too far
And then we’ll really get to see how forgiving the voters are
Oh, it’s been a horrible slog towards Christmas
And the end of twenty-two
With Covid surging again, and burglars breaking in
Labour’s prospects swirling down the loo
Adrian Orr wants Kiwis to have a thrifty Christmas
Save a buck is his plea
Inflation’s not been tamed, interest rates have gained
Recession’s coming in twenty-twenty-three
Hope your whānau is getting together this Christmas
To enjoy another pour
Whether you’re off to Hawaii (hear it’s much like Te Puke)
Or behind your own front door
Sure, it’s Christmas once more.