Police are trying to find Sam Te Puni Tainui, 28, who has a warrant to arrest.

He is thought to be in the Waikato or the Whakatāne area, a statement from police said today.

He now has dark hair with a close-clipped haircut.

Anyone with information is urged not to approach him and instead call 111 immediately using the reference number 240927/6223.