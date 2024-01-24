Diesel tanks, generators and batteries associated with frost fans have been targeted in rural areas of Te Puke.

Diesel tanks, generators and batteries associated with frost fans have been targeted in rural areas of Te Puke.

Sergeant Mike Owen, of Te Puke, says there have been six incidents since Christmas in which diesel has been taken and, in some cases, generators and batteries too.

Targets have been the fuel and generators associated with frost fans.

The incidents have been on Te Matai Rd, No 3 Rd and Kelly Rd.

Amounts between 100 litres and 1000 litres have been taken, indicating those involved are “motivated offenders”, he says.

He asks people to be vigilant and take precautions to remove the opportunity for things to be taken.

“We are asking people on the orchards, neighbours, people on rural roads to be vigilant and look for suspicious behaviour.

“A lot know [their] neighbours’ vehicles and which vehicles should and shouldn’t be around those properties.”

People can minimise risk by using locking mechanisms and, if the fans are not being used, removing batteries.

“We have a couple of leads and we are following those up, but any information around that sort of offending, it would be great for people to report it.”

People can report anonymously on 0800 555 111, use the non-emergency police number, 105 or, in the case of an ongoing incident, call 111.