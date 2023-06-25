Fletcher Carpenter goes over for the first of his two tries in Rangiuru's win over Rangataua. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Te Puke Sports held on to the fourth and final playoff spot after last weekend’s final round of Baywide rugby’s regular-season games.

A win at lowly placed Rotoiti was enough to keep the Pirates ahead of Whakarewarewa, meaning their season will continue with a semifinal at table toppers Te Puna’s Maramatanga Park on Saturday.

After conceding an early penalty, it was one-way traffic with Atutahi Henare, Rickie Harte, Wemin Kapia and Masiu Akuala all crossing the whitewash and Taine Craig-Ranga adding two conversions, all before the break.

Jayden Tane, Harte and Craig-Ranga scored second-half tries, with Craig ranga adding two more conversions and the extras added to Harte’s second by Jack Hollinshead. Rotoiti scored a consolation late in the game for a 45-8 scoreline.

The Maramatanga Park main attraction, between Te Puna and nine-time Baywide titleholders Tauranga Sports, was a close contest in the opening 40 minutes. Te Puna led 18-13 at the break, before cutting loose in the second half to score 31 points, to finish with a 49-20 win.

Defending champions Mount Maunganui re-inked their credentials with a 35-5 victory over Greerton Marist. The 30-point victory ensured Mount Maunganui retained the Jordan Cup, which is not up for grabs in post season games.

Playing for pride — with the winner going ahead of the loser on the standings — a late Fletcher Carpenter points flurry had Rangiuru beat Rangataua 38-29 at Te Ariki Park.

Kolinio Gonebale chases his own charge-down on the way to scoring for Rangiuru. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Rangataua scored two touchdowns in the opening 10 minutes, before the visitors asserted their authority with four tries, a forward effort opening the scoring before the backs took over with five-pointers to Carpenter, after a mesmerising break, Kolinio Gonebale, who charged down a clearing kick then regathered to score, and a long-range effort by after Kane O’Connor.

Rangataua came back on the cusp of halftime with their third try — to see Rangiuru lead 28-19 at the break.

The hosts took a one-point lead into the final quarter, with Fletcher’s 10 points in the last 10 minutes sealing the win.

Judea can be well pleased with their season finish, posting their second consecutive victory, beating Katikati 24-10. Katikati will return to Western Bay rugby after finishing with the Baywide wooden spoon.

The second semifinal will be at Blake Park where the Mount will take on Tauranga Sports.

Te Puna Development team also topped the table, this time in the Western Bay of Plenty Sub-Union competition, with an unbeaten record after a 19-19 draw with Tauranga Sports on Saturday added to nine straight victories. Tauranga Sports’ second XV finished the regular season with a remarkable three draws in their last five encounters.

Hinckley Siaosi stops a Rangataua attack. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

A second game where the two sides couldn’t be separated came in Eastern Districts’ home encounter with Arataki. ED led 21-7 at the break, before Arataki came back hard to battle to a 24-24 draw. It was enough to give easter Districts a semifinal berth, and they will play Mount development at Paengaroa on Saturday, kick-off 1pm.

The Rangataua versus Rangiuru development game also looked to be headed for a tied result, at 10 points each, with just three minutes left in the match. Rangiuru kicked a penalty goal, to lead by three, with the home side crossing for a touchdown in the last scoring movement of the game.

Katikati left it to their last game of the season to grab their first win in beating Judea 46-24, Mount Maunganui beat Greerton Marist by 20 points, with Pāpāmoa defeating Matakana Island 24-12.

Results

Baywide Rugby

Te Puna 49 Tauranga Sports 20 (HT 18-13), Whakarewarewa 31 Ngongotahā 10 (HT 12-10), Mount Maunganui 35 Greerton Marist 5 (HT 14-0), Te Puke Sports 45 Rotoiti 8 (HT 24-3), Rangiuru 38 Rangataua 29 (HT 28-19), Judea 24 Katikati 10 (HT 19-5)

Points table (provisional): Te Puna 48, Mount Maunganui 48, Tauranga Sports 43, Te Puke Sports 42, Whakarewarewa 38, Rangiuru 29, Greerton Marist 28, Rangataua 22, Ngongotaha 17, Judea 14, Rotoiti 7, Katikati 0.

WBOPRS Development/Local Rugby

Te Puna 19 Tauranga Sports 19, Rangataua 15 Rangiuru 13, Mount Maunganui 41 Greerton Marist 21, Pāpāmoa 24 Matakana Island 12, Eastern Districts 24 Arataki 24. Katikati 46 Judea 24, Te Puke Sports the bye.

Points table (provisional): Te Puna 47, Eastern Districts 45, Mount Maunganui 43, Tauranga Sports 41, Arataki 39, Te Puke Sports 39, Greerton Marist 26, Rangataua 26, Pāpāmoa 24, Rangiuru 23, Matakana Island 13, Katikati 5, Judea 5

WBOPRS Baywide Promotion Competition (provisional): Eastern Districts 45, Arataki 39, Pāpāmoa 24, Matakana Island 13.

BOPRU Colts

Mount Maunganui 20 Greerton Marist 5, Te Puna 33 Te Puke Sports 5, Taupō United beat Kahukura by default.