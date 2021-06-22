Rugby: Six win, four loss record for both Te Puke teams

Benet Kumeroa, pictured playing in a game earlier in the season, was one of Rangiuru's try scorers in the win over Rangataua.

Rangiuru and Te Puke Sports finished the Baywide Premier first round competition with identical six win, four loss records.

In the final round of games last weekend, Rangiuru were taken to the wire by Rangataua, who belied their position near the bottom of the standings, with Rangiuru taking out a hard fought 20-17 win.

Almost all the scoring was done in the first half at Centennial Park.

Simon Rolleston put Rangiuru into an early lead with a penalty before Rangataua hit back on the quarter hour with a converted try.

Prop Benet Kumeroa hit back almost immediately with a try converted by Rolleston before Kirwan Te Hiini crossed, with Rolleston adding the extras to give the home side a 17-5 lead.

Right on halftime, Rangataua scored again to make the halftime score 17-12.

The visitors drew level in the 54th minute before a Rolleston penalty give the hosts a 20-17 lead that they held on to for the final nine minutes of the game.

There was heartbreak for Te Puke Sports who led right up to the 78th minute of their encounter with Greerton Marist at Murray Salt Stadium.

With a strong breeze at their back, the first half belonged to Te Puke, who led by 16-0 after 20 minutes. Greerton came back with seven points from a try and a conversion, before Te Puke Sports grabbed their third touchdown of the game.

A second try awarded to the visitors, as the clock ticked down in the first spell, saw the hosts lead 23-12 at the halftime break. All Te Puke's first half tries were forwards' efforts, Danny Underwood, Petro Mailulu and Masiu Akauola the scorers, with Jack Hollinshead slotting two penalties and adding a conversion.

Greerton immediately came back with a converted try, just two minutes in the second spell, to cut the Te Puke lead to four. Hollinshead then stretched his team's advantage with his third penalty goal of the match.

With just two minutes of regular time remaining, Greerton crashed over for a try, with the conversion tying up the two sides at 26 points apiece. Four minutes into a successful penalty gave Greerton Marist a 29-26 come-from-behind victory.

Underwood picked up his second player of the day award this season with Ethan Carter recognised for playing his 50th game in the Pirates' strip.

Te Puke Sports' development side, repelled a spirited challenge from their Greerton Marist counterparts to earn a 22-13 win. Te Puke finished in second place on the final standings with their only defeat being to first round winners Tauranga Sports.

Rangiuru's development side were pipped 15-13 by Rangataua.

Rangiuru and Te Puke Sports' premier sides now enter the championship rounds.

Next Saturday Rangiuru will travel to Tauranga Domain to take on first round winners Tauranga Sports while Te Puke will host Te Puna.

The other teams vying for the Baywide title are Greerton Marist, Whakarewarewa, Mount Maunganui and Ngongotahā.

BOPRU Baywide results June 19:

Greerton Marist 29 Te Puke Sports 26 (Danny Underwood, Petro Mailulu, Masiu Akauola tries; Jack Hollinshead 3 pen, con) HT 12-23

Rangiuru 20 (Benet Kumeroa, Kirwan Te Hiini tries, Simon Rolleston 2 con, 2 pen) Rangataua 17, Tauranga Sports 20 Te Puna 6, Whakarewarewa 27 Mount Maunganui 7, Ngongotaha 29 Marist St Michael's 0, Arataki the bye.

Points (final) Tauranga Sports 38, Te Puna 36, Greerton Marist 30, Te Puke Sports 24, Rangiuru 24, Whakarewarewa 24, Mount Maunganui 16, Ngongotahā 12, Rangataua 8, Marist St Michael's 8, Arataki 0.

BOPRU Development

Te Puke Sports 22 Greerton Marist 13, Rangataua 15 Rangiuru 13, Tauranga Sports 31 Te Puna 0, Whakarewarewa 32 Mount Maunganui 25, Ngongotahā 22 Marist St Michael's 0, Arataki the bye.

Points Table (final) Tauranga Sports 40, Te Puke Sports 36, Greerton Marist 32, Te Puna 28, Whakarewarewa 20, Ngongotaha 20, Mount Maunganui 16, Rangataua 12, Marist St Michael's 8, Rangiuru 8, Arataki 0.