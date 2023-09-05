Te Paamu perform the Tapuika Waitaha haka for Whalers Sports Club, led by Calum Neketai. Photo / Tyson Ball

“Resolve” has seen Te Paamu Rugby League Club take out the Bay of Plenty Rugby League Championship tournament after a 23-year absence.

The Te Puke team faced off against the Whalers in Rotorua on Saturday, winning 22-6 to round off an unbelievable first season back.

Coach Morgan McLean said it was very hard to get a team up and running like that, but interest in rugby league was very high and they wanted to make sure everyone had a chance to play.

Te Paamu has a separate team in the Coastline round-robin tournament and had also been playing a one-off fixture against Pikiao for the Hauwhenua Dinsdale Memorial Trophy each year, so they were not starting completely from scratch.

If he had to use one word to sum up the reason for their success this year it would be “resolve”.

The team had to travel for most of their games, visiting places like Taupō, Tūrangi, Mangakino and Rotorua and with very few home games.

Hooker Rawiri Faulkner on attack for Te Paamu in the Bay of Plenty Rugby League Championship final. Photo / Tyson Ball

“It was really challenging but as a team and an infant committee and club we just had to suck it up and say ‘it is what it is’, and let our team’s actions do the talking,” McLean said.

Team captain Stevie-Ray Nathan-Patuawa said the final was “dedicated to our fallen brothers Pirihi Teio and Witeri Neketai”, who were former Te Paamu players who had passed away since they last competed in the championship.

“To come away with the win, they will be proud.”

Team manager Henare Whareaorere said coach McLean had the men “relaxed and humbled” for the finals “but prepared to take the field with their best mindset and eyes on the prize, the big shiny cup!”.

Whareaorere promised the team they could cut his long dreadlocks off if they won the tournament.

He highlighted the team’s mental growth over the season and said leading those men over the season had been rewarding.

He wanted to see the club grow and support its whānau and community to seek better activities and “lure them from bad decisions”.

Te Paamu RLC celebrate their win. Photo / Tyson Ball

They were looking for new season sponsorship and welcoming new player memberships.

“It’s a positive whānau atmosphere here at Te Paamu and we support our players’ growth, on and off the field.”

Saturday’s game took place at Puketawhero Park in Rotorua, and it started well when stand-off Kihiroa Wihapi scored a try five minutes into the game.

The Whalers didn’t score in the first half, with Te Paamu putting up a strong scramble defence against the rivals and Robbie Whareaorere adding another try for Te Paamu, leaving a half time score of 10-0.

Te Kura Biel-Mair added skill to the wing and was quick off the mark, delivering an epic try in the last 10 minutes and setting up a 16-point difference with eight minutes to go.

Hooker Rawiri Faulkner - Te Paamu’s pocket rocket - proved a sure asset, gaining good ground from each tackle with sharp offloading as part of Te Paamu’s forward pack, consisting of Mikaeri Whareaorere, Ruapani Kapene, Kapa Whareaore, Epi Ronaki and Te Morehu Hawera.

Te Kura Biel-Mair scores a breathtaking airborne try for Te Paamu in the Championship final. Photo / Bianca Neketai

Te Paamu were looking good in the Coastline Round Robin Tournament also, although they lost were handed their first loss of the season in a hard-fought battle against the Putauaki Stags in Kawerau, with a fulltime score of 32-42.

Te Paamu also entered a women’s grade C netball team into the Rotorua Kurungaituku Netball Tournament last week. It was the first time Te Paamu had entered a team into the tournament and the girls won eight games out of nine over two days. Their only loss saw them eliminated by Tūrangawaewae.

Captain Dinesty Nathan-Patuawa said it was good to have these teams representing the club again and the netballers were able to make it back in time to support the rugby league grand final.

Members of the Te Paamu Club have a goal of rebuilding their condemned clubrooms, and while it was pleasing to see the whānau and local business support for the teams this season, they were still a long way off from their goal.

Te Paamu have a Coastline home game this weekend against the Pāpāmoa Bulldogs, 1.30pm at Pākōwhai Park, Home of Te Paamu, Malcolm Avenue, Te Puke.