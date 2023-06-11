Bryn Gatland is off to Japan for the 2024 season. Photo / NZ Herald

The Chiefs Rugby Club have announced today that Gallagher Chiefs and North Harbour first five-eighths Bryn Gatland will make the move to Japan in 2024 to play for the Kobelco Kobe Steelers.

Gatland is in good company - the 28-year-old will make the shift alongside Chiefs teammate and All Blacks locking great Brodie Retallick, who announced his departure earlier this year.

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said: “Bryn has been an excellent Chief over the last three years.

“He is an experienced and calm tactician, an outstanding goal kicker and a tough defender. These qualities will serve him well as he embarks on the next phase of his rugby journey,” McMillan said.

Gatland has had an outstanding 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season, which was cut short after he suffered a distal bicep tendon rupture in round 11 against the Highlanders.

“I am gutted for Bryn that injury prematurely ended his season and the potential for higher honours, because he deserved it. We wish him well with his recovery and the opportunity in Japan,” said McMillan.

Gatland - the son of Waikato great Warren Gatland, the former All Blacks hooker and Chiefs coach, and current Wales coach - grew up in Chiefs country and kicked off his rugby career at Hamilton Boys’ High School. He soon joined Waikato for the National Provincial Championship, before he made the shift to represent North Harbour.

Boasting over 50 Super Rugby caps, Gatland played for the Blues and the Highlanders, before joining the Chiefs in 2020, where he notched up most of his starts.

“Goodbyes are never easy,” Gatland said, “but it’s time for me to move on to a new challenge and experience in my career.

“I’ve loved my time at the Gallagher Chiefs and want to thank everyone involved in helping fulfil the dream of a 10-year-old kid, born and raised here. This team will always hold a special place in my heart and I will always continue to support from wherever I am.”

This week the Chiefs will host the ACT Brumbies at FMG Stadium Waikato in the Super Rugby Pacific semifinals.