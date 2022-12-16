Black Ferns outside back Ruby Tui celebrating a try at the 2021 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns outside back Ruby Tui celebrating a try at the 2021 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

The 70 semifinalists have been announced in the 2023 race for Kiwibank’s New Zealander of the Year Awards.

And the Bay of Plenty was well represented on the list, with Ruby Tui and Tāme Iti both up for the top prize of New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa.

Tui, who lives in Tauranga, was named women’s breakthrough 15s player of the year at the World Rugby Awards last month. And this year she published her autobiography, Straight Up.

Judges believed Tui’s impact went well beyond international awards as she inspired young players across the world and fundamentally changed the way New Zealanders think about women’s rugby.

Whakatāne’s Iti was recognised for being “an artist and changemaker who has shifted the course of history in Aotearoa New Zealand”.

This year he received a Laureate Award from the Arts Foundation, co-produced and starred in the film Muru and presented an art exhibition I Will Not Speak Māori as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the 1972 Māori language petition.

Meanwhile, Matthew Te Pou, MNZM MBE BEM, also from Whakatāne, was recognised as a semifinalist for Senior New Zealander of the Year.

Te Pou spent 23 years of his career in the New Zealand Army, including active service in Vietnam, followed by 11 years as the coach of the New Zealand Māori rugby team.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Te Pou was on the ground organising and distributing food to the Tūhoe people, and he continues to distribute food to 12 marae every month.

Ruby Tui has been named as a semifinalist for 2023 New Zealander of the Year. Photo / NZME

Up for the Local Hero of the Year award is Dan Allen-Gordon of the Graeme Dingle Foundation.

Based in Tauranga, Allen-Gordon has dedicated the past 18 years to preventing bullying and violence in schools with his work at the foundation.

Allen-Gordon said to be listed as a semifinalist was “amazing recognition”.

“I never do my work for that sort of honour but it is a really cool thing to be recognised that way and for the work the foundation does.”

Allen-Gordon said he really believes in the foundation’s work.

“What we do is life-changing for young people and that’s why for me it’s the thing I love the most. It’s not like a job.

“I wish I had another 20 or 30 years to be able to help. I love my work so much. It’s so rewarding to be able to help kids to be able to achieve.”

Allen-Gordon said hopefully the public awareness that came with the New Zealander of the Year awards would help more people to learn about the foundation’s work and to consider being a mentor to a young person.

Tauranga's Dan Allen-Gordon is a semifinalist for Local Hero of the Year. Photo / NZME

Two other Bay of Plenty locals are up for Environmental Hero of the Year, a prize awarded by the Ministry for the Environment.

Dr Kura Paul-Burke (Ngāti Whakahemo, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pukeko) formally became the first wāhine Māori professor of marine research at the University of Waikato in October. She is based in Tauranga.

Paul-Burke spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times after a day of diving, saying she was “humbled” to be a semifinalist.

“I don’t have the words. I don’t know how I got here,” Paul-Burke said.

“They emailed everyone to tell us we were semifinalists and I didn’t believe it. I read the email a few times and I still wasn’t sure about it.”

But Paul-Burke did have words for what she hoped the recognition would help her achieve.

“This honour helps to raise awareness of mātauranga Māori. It is real. It is relevant and most importantly, it is successful.”

Paul-Burke said marine science and mātauranga Māori worked better together to restore the environment.

“So if this recognition helps people to see how marine science and mātauranga Māori can help each other and normalise that, that is awesome.”

Paul-Burke said an important part of her mahi was connecting the next generation with the ocean.

“We’ve been teaching young people to be qualified free-divers so they can carry out basic marine preservation.

“It’s about providing space and access for Māori in the sciences because there is only one ocean and it’s up to all of us to work together to care for it.”

Marine biologist Dr Kura Paul-Burke is a semifinalist for Environmental Hero of the Year. Photo / George Novak

William Anaru of Pongakawa, biosecurity manager at Te Arawa Lakes Trust, was another local leader to be named as a semifinalist. The Kiwibank announcement described Anaru as an “innovative leader with impact”.

“William Anaru is igniting his community with a range of environmental projects through the Te Arawa Lakes Trust.”

Last month, Te Arawa Lakes Trust won the New Zealand Biosecurity Māori Award for its multi-faceted mātauranga Māori approach to restoring Te Arawa lakes and waterways.

Anaru’s work for the trust also earned international recognition this year when the New York Times reported on the trust’s use of Uwhi, woven harakeke (flax) mats, placed on the lake bed to suffocate aquatic pests and invasive weeds.

Anaru said he was “gobsmacked” to learn he was a semifinalist.

“It still feels pretty weird,” he said.

“When I found out I was thinking of not accepting it because my mahi has a lot of people involved. It’s not just me doing it but I spoke to a few people and they told me to go with it. Everyone’s been supportive.”

Anaru said what he was really hoping the awards would do was bring attention to “really important mahi”.

“What I’m really hoping for is to expose our kaupapa and all the kaupapa of the other semifinalists as well. They’re powerhouses.

“Hopefully it builds up the importance of what we’re trying to do and to show the world our kaupapa and get more of our whānau involved.”

Anaru said if readers came across this article and wanted to be involved in the Te Arawa Lakes conservation work they could get in touch via the Te Arawa Catfish Killas Facebook page.

New Zealander of the Year Awards semifinalists from the Bay of Plenty

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa:

Ruby Tui (Tauranga) - Athlete, author and advocate for mental health, women’s rugby star Ruby Tui has ignited the nation with her natural charisma, talent and passion for the game.

(Tauranga) - Athlete, author and advocate for mental health, women’s rugby star Ruby Tui has ignited the nation with her natural charisma, talent and passion for the game. Tāme Iti (Whakatane) - 2022 has been a monumental year for Tame Iti, cementing his place as an artist and change-maker who has shifted the course of history in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Mātāpuputu o te Tau:

Matthew Te Pou, MNZM MBE BEM (Whakatāne) - Considered a rangatira (esteemed chief) for his people, former soldier, rugby coach and community leader Matthew John Te Pou, MNZM MBE BEM, has lived his life in service to others.

Ministry for the Environment New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year Te Toa Taiao o te Tau:

Professor Kura Paul-Burke (Tauranga) - Associate Professor Kura Paul-Burke is New Zealand’s first wāhine Māori professor of marine research – inspiring the next generation of marine scientists.

(Tauranga) - Associate Professor Kura Paul-Burke is New Zealand’s first wāhine Māori professor of marine research – inspiring the next generation of marine scientists. William Anaru (Pongakawa) - An innovative leader with impact, William Anaru is igniting his community with a range of environmental projects through the Te Arawa Lakes Trust.

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Te Pou Toko o te Tau:

Dan Allen-Gordon (Tauranga) - Dan Allen-Gordon has dedicated the past 18 years to preventing bullying and violence in schools with his work at the Graeme Dingle Foundation.



