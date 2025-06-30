Rotorua teenager Joe Millington in action. Photo / Yeti NZ

Rotorua teenager Joe Millington led the Kiwi elite riders at the demanding two-day UCI MTB Enduro World Cup in Italy.

The 19-year-old mountain biker finished fifth in the highly competitive elite men’s field with more than 100 starters in the fifth round of the world series at Val di Fassa in the Dolomites of northern Italy last week.

The Yeti NZ Development rider produced a strong performance on day two, with four top-10 stage finishes to move to fifth place overall, 39 seconds down on winner and series leader, Slawomir Lukasik (Poland).

Rotorua’s Millington finished one place ahead of national champion Charles Murray (Christchurch) with the Specialized Gravity rider starting strongly with fourth placings in the opening two stages before a fall proved costly on the penultimate stage, where he lost over 30 seconds.

Murray recovered to finish sixth overall for the two-day contest, which drops him just one spot to third on the overall standings, only 20 points off second.