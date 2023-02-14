Residents are experiencing internet outages. Photo / NZME

Vodafone customers in Rotorua, Tauranga and Taupō are experiencing internet outages.

On their website, Vodafone said some customers may be experiencing a loss of Ultra Fast Broadband services.

“We are aware of this issue and working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

The website said the start time of the outage was 8.41pm on Tuesday and was under investigation.

People have taken to social media saying their connection was still down this morning in various locations.

Vodafone has been approached for comment.

