7 May, 2023 05:00 AM 2 mins to read

Thirty-five-year-old Alice Mason at the finish line. Photo / Aaron Gillions

A Tauranga mum who gave birth nine months ago is “proud” to have earned a record-equalling fourth victory in the Rotorua Marathon.

Alice Mason said Saturday’s event went “much better than expected” finishing with a time of 2h 54m 30s.

The 35-year-old added to her three marathon titles from 2018-2020 and matched the feat of Jillian Costley as a four-time winner of the women’s race.

“Over the final 10km, I definitely was thinking I hadn’t done as much training as previously, but sometimes competing when not chasing PBs, you are a little more comfortable, and the aim was just to physically get ‘round the course.”

Preparing for the Rotorua Marathon had been a “tough journey” for Mason which included waking up at night to feed her baby James and limiting pre-race training.

But the Tauranga-based urgent care doctor said it was “special” to win her fourth race.

‘It is a tough, honest marathon course, the toughest in New Zealand, so to be able to come back and win is awesome.”

“While I don’t think it should be a challenge to race back after having a baby, it is cool to be able to compete once more and I’m proud to win so soon after giving birth.”

Gabriela Diver was second in 3:06.45, with fellow Aucklander Charlotte Stuart finishing third with a time of 3:16.49.

Meanwhile, in the men’s race Tokyo Olympian Malcolm Hicks has produced the fastest time in 22 years.

Hicks finished with a time of 2:21.49 beating 2020-2022 champion Michael Voss - denying the Rotorua builder his fourth successive race win.

In its 59th year, roughly 4000 runners and walkers took part in the weekend’s events undeterred by the gloomy weather.

Rotorua’s Voss finished with a time of 2:24.13 and was followed by Cullern Thorby who came in third (2:26.28).

For the full set of results visit the Rotorua Marathon website.