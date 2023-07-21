A Rotorua player has won $500,000 with Lotto. Photo / NZME

A Lotto player from Rotorua is yet to claim their $500,000 windfall from Wednesday night’s draw.

Two punters from Rotorua and Auckland shared the $1 million Lotto first-division prize. Their tickets were sold on MyLotto.

This is the second time in less than four months that a Rotorua Lotto player has won $500,000.

On April 2, two people from Rotorua and Hastings each won $500,000 with Strike Four Must Be Won tickets.

Fourteen other players from throughout the country, including five in Auckland, each won $18,826 with second-division tickets on Wednesday.

A Canterbury player, who also bought their ticket on MyLotto, won Powerball’s second-division prize of $35,996.

A Lotteries New Zealand spokesman said the Rotorua winner was yet to claim their prize and urged players to check their tickets either in-store or on MyLotto.

Powerball and Strike Four were not struck.

Powerball jackpots to $15m tomorrow and the Strike Four prize jumps to $400,000.

Earlier this month, a Canterbury couple won a Powerball jackpot prize of $33.5m.