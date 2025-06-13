Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Rotary appeal: One million cans for NZ foodbanks

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
3 mins to read

Tauranga Community Foodbank chair Simon Beaton with fellow Rotary Club of Tauranga Sunrise Rotarian Kathy Webb. Photo/Brydie Thompson.

Tauranga Community Foodbank chair Simon Beaton with fellow Rotary Club of Tauranga Sunrise Rotarian Kathy Webb. Photo/Brydie Thompson.

Rotary clubs are joining forces to collect one million cans and help feed the families struggling to put food on their tables. Throughout June, Rotary clubs across New Zealand are uniting for a nationwide effort to collect one million cans of food, which will be donated to local food banks.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times