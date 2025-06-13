From June 9-16, the public was encouraged to purchase non-perishable food items while shopping and place them in Rotary-branded collection boxes outside selected supermarkets, or donate cash so food banks could purchase high-need food items.

In the Tauranga area, boxes have been placed in Woolworths supermarkets.

Webb said the most needed items include canned fish, baked beans and spaghetti, canned vegetables and fruit, soup, diced tomatoes, spreads, rice, pasta and cereals.

Kathy Webb of Rotary Club of Tauranga Sunrise and Tauranga Community Foodbank chairman Simon Beaton. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Several local Rotary clubs were participating in the campaign with collection events scheduled across Tauranga.

On Saturday and Sunday, Rotary Tauranga Sunrise will be at Bethlehem Woolworths, on Tuesday and Wednesday, Rotary Te Papa will be at Fraser Cove Woolworths

Earlier this month, Rotary Tauranga and Otumoetai collected 690 cans, 201 dry goods items, and $233.80 in donations at Woolworths Bureta Park.

Rotary Katikati held collections at Woolworths Katikati, Katikati Primary School, Katikati College, and Katch Katikati/Openair Arts Centre on June 10, with all donations going to the Katikati Foodbank.

“Every can counts, and you can help,” Webb said.

“By contributing to Cans for a Cause, New Zealanders can help make a tangible difference in the lives of those experiencing food insecurity.

“Together, we can reach one million cans – and support the communities who need it most.”

The project is being led by Rotary district governors across New Zealand.

Rotary District 9930 governor Nick Dangerfield said more than 20% of New Zealanders relied on weekly food assistance.

“This urgent need is being felt in our own communities, with food banks under significant and growing pressure,” Dangerfield said. “Through this campaign, Rotary clubs across the country are taking coordinated, grassroots action to help relieve food poverty.”

The campaign aligns with Rotary International’s Area of Focus on Community Economic Development, aiming to reduce poverty, bolster local support networks and empower communities.