Rosalie Wrathall of Katikati was honoured at the Government House investiture for services to golf. Photo / Supplied

Rosalie Wrathall of Katikati was honoured at the Government House investiture for services to golf. Photo / Supplied

One of Rosalie Wrathall's biggest achievements is becoming the first woman president of a golf club in New Zealand.

There was also a proud moment when she organised for men and women to be under the one umbrella association as well which she describes as "was one of the best things I have been involved in''.

The Katikati resident was rewarded for her efforts last year by being made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit and was presented with the award for services to golf at an investiture ceremony in Wellington on May 4. She was among nine recipients presented awards from Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.

Rosalie says this has been another very proud moment for her.

She has a long history with golf — being the first woman to be president of a club at Turangi (as well as being captain and vice-captain).

Rosalie was also convener for junior golf and the greens committee is a 12-time senior club champion.

She was president of Bay of Plenty Women's Golf Association and a member of the Bay of Plenty junior committee as well as a board member of Women's Golf New Zealand.

She held various positions at Ohope Golf Club and was the first woman to be a member of the Bay of Plenty Eagles Golfing Society. Rosalie is still a member of Fairview Golf Club and organises clinics for women who are looking to learn at the club.

''I've organised three of four clinics at Fairview and over 50 per cent of those women are now playing golf,'' she says.

Rosalie says the biggest hurdle to women playing golf is time and the fact that women lead such busy lives.

Bringing in the nine hole game as a sport in the 1990s has worked well to tackle this issue, she says.

She was ''blown away'' when finding out about the honour last year. Initially, she thought the email was a joke and nearly deleted it.