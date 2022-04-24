Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Rob Rattenbury: 107 years ago today, Lest We Forget

5 minutes to read
Lest We Forget. Photo / Bevan Conley

Lest We Forget. Photo / Bevan Conley

Bay of Plenty Times


OPINION

Lest We Forget.

Today it is 107 years ago that a bunch of New Zealand boys stormed Gallipoli Beach at Anzac Cove in Turkey, accompanied by their colonial cousins, the Australians as part of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.