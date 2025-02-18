New Zealand's connectivity issues are in the spotlight and Huntly Power Station stocks up to prevent winter shortfall.

A woman driving allegedly three times the legal alcohol limit with a baby on board has been caught with the help of a roading crew.

Police said today the crew spotted the woman driving her vehicle the wrong way through roadworks on State Highway 29 near Tauranga around 2pm on Monday.

She stopped and the roading crew noticed she was disoriented. They managed to keep her stationary while police were called, police said.

Western Bay of Plenty area road policing manager Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter said road workers told police they had seen the woman drive into their roadworks site the wrong way and that she appeared intoxicated when spoken to.

The workers said there was a baby in the rear of the vehicle.