Police car. Photo / File

Motorists should expect “significant delays” following a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Omanawa Rd and State Highway 29.

Tauranga Transport Operations Centre systems operator Richard Brignall said at 5.15pm one lane was “completely blocked” and emergency services were at the scene.

Motorists were advised to delay travel or take an alternate route.

“Expect significant delays over and above expected peak traffic.”

Police and St John were contacted for comment.

It comes after three people were injured and “major congestion” formed after a crash on State Highway 2 in Tauranga about 2.20pm on Takitimu Drive near the Elizabeth St roundabout.

A police spokesman said one lane appeared to be “blocked by debris”.

A spokesman for St John told the Bay of Plenty Times one person was taken by ambulance to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition and two people were taken to a local medical centre in a minor condition.