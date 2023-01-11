River Sounds Festival Woodland Rd venue.

Every few years, a festival is held to remember Katikati’s Ben Temperton who lost his life to mental illness.

To honour their brother and to highlight mental health, siblings Sophie and Sam Temperton organised River Sounds Festival in 2019 held at Woodlands Rd where they grew up.

Sophie and Sam’s parents still live on the property. There’s a memorial for Ben and his ashes are by the river which is now the location of the main stage for the event.

Sophie is happy to talk about Ben as sharing his story has helped their family to heal.

He was a happy child, popular and outgoing, she says.

“He started to display signs of mental illness in his teenage years, which led to some struggles at school. He was an amazing writer and wanted to pursue that professionally but unfortunately he battled with schizophrenia. That meant he really struggled to maintain a job and studies.’’

Ben responded well to medication and was thriving in his creative writing course but hated being medicated.

“That led to him going off his medication too quickly and tragically led to his suicide.’’

He was 25 when he took his life.

The festival — under the Everyone Hurts Foundation — stars a line-up of Kiwi musicians and aims to put mental health awareness front and centre with speeches about mental illness.

“I know Ben felt alone in his illness and that was really hard for him,’’ Sophie says. “He never found his community and so outside of his writing, he didn’t talk much about his illness. I know he felt really different to most people.

“I like to think he would have found his community at River Sounds, had he lived. There are people of all ages, all backgrounds, who are experiencing all kinds of struggles and what there is in abundance is acceptance of people who are different. I feel really proud of creating a community like that, one I know Ben could be part of.’’

River Sounds raises money for mental health charities and has raised more than $40,000 across the festivals.

‘’Several people have reached out after the event to say that River Sounds encouraged them to get help and talk to the people in their lives about their struggles. Importantly we are building a community. There is such an openness at the event where people are willing to share their struggles and experience with mental illness. Some even feel compelled to get on the stage in between acts to also share this publicly.

“Seeing people connect, talk and share their stories and also the feedback we get from attendees makes it all worthwhile.’’

Sophie now lives in Sydney and Sam is based in Mount Maunganui. Festival organiser Jessica Dine is also a founding member and Sophie’s best friend.





River Sounds Festival

The volunteer-led, not-for-profit River Sounds Festival is dedicated to raising mental health awareness.

It goes under the Everyone Hurts Foundation umbrella — an organisation which aims to promote mental health wellbeing. They want to open up the conversation and eradicate the stigma.

The festival is about “mental health, finding hope and choosing life’' and the theme this year is reconnection.

The on-stage line-up will feature (headliners) Sola Rosa Sound System followed by Albi & the Wolves, The Rvmes, Park Road, DJ Bbyfacekilla and Strangely Arousing.

There will also be free wellbeing activities such as a men’s discussion group, yoga, a paint and sip session, tree planting, a Yellow Brick Road family support session and speeches from people with experience of mental health.

Festival proceeds are donated to local charities — this year to Te Puna Hauora and Yellow Brick Road.

There will be local food vendors on site and drinks will be available to purchase.

Sola Rosa Sound System at River Sounds Festival 2023.





Festival proceeds recipients

Yellow Brick Road charity supports the families of people with mental illness.

Chief executive officer John Moore says families are in fact New Zealand’s biggest “support provider” for people with mental illness yet family members are largely ignored in the mental health system.

“We were so thrilled to be invited to be a part of this amazing festival,” he says. “This festival is all about positivity and resilience and the stories that have inspired this festival are also our inspiration. We’re all about supporting families, and we hope we’ll be able to spend some time with some of the families and help them along their journey.’’

Te Puna Hauora ki Uta ki Tai Kaupapa Māori Hauora Hinengaro is a charitable trust. They provide a range of community mental health services within the Western Bay of Plenty and include clinical, cultural and social support for families.





The details

WHAT: River Sounds Festival

WHERE: Woodlands Rd

WHEN: February 11, 1pm-midnight

Tickets: Via Humanitix, https://events.humanitix.com/the-river-sounds-festival